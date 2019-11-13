The Cuesta College Drama Department has concluded their run of the play “The Mystery of the Loose Moose” by Corky St. Clair.

St. Clair is a fictional character and a part of the laughable and hilariously confusing performance from Cuesta College’s actresses and actors.

St. Clair was originally a character from the indie film, “Waiting for Guffman.” The premise of the story follows St. Clair, a fictional creative director who was asked to create a play for the 50th anniversary of the Moose Lodge Spaghetti Social. He, along with his company of actresses and actors, is based in Saskatoon, Sask.

Cuesta College President Jill Stearns makes an appearance via phone call, in which she and Corky discuss having the play at Cuesta College. This, of course, is a part of the whole joke.

Throughout the play, the cast member created a hilariously theatrical and sometimes confusing series of events. In many cases, Corky’s band of actors would mess up throughout the play. However, all of this was an intentional device by the production.

“The Mystery of the Loose Moose” was a collaborative effort from students of the drama department. They were tasked to work together to create a script.

The cast had even put a spin on the playbill by including short biographies for not the Cuesta College actors, but the actors in Corky St. Clair’s troupe.

In all, the play had a 50 minute run time and was able to beautifully entertain an audience. The actresses and actors did an amazing job including the audience and came across as professional.

They did an amazing job of pulling off this unique play. At the same time, the uniqueness of it wasn’t off-putting and was a relief from just another school play. The audience always seemed comfortable rolling with the sometimes strange happenings of the showing.

