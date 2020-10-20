Young voter registration guide

As the Nov. 3 general election quickly approaches, the deadline for voter registration also grows closer, leaving eligible Americans only a small amount of time to solidify their plan to vote.

How to Vote

The basic requirements for persons to vote in California include being a U.S. citizen, a resident of California, and at least 18 years or older on Election Day. More information on the eligibility requirements to vote can be found on the California Secretary of State website.

Voter registration is available online and in person. To register to vote online, students can go to the Online Voter Registration section on the California Secretary of State website. Here, students can also check their voter registration status to see if they have registered to vote before, as well as pre-register to vote if they are under the age of 18 and want to prepare for future elections. To register in person, one can visit the local County Clerk-Reporter’s Office.

Online registration and mail-in registration must be completed on or by Oct.19. In person registration ends on Election Day, Nov. 3.

More important dates include the absentee ballot deadlines, which must be requested by Oct. 27, postmarked in the mail by Nov. 3, or returned in person by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Hours of voting and drop-off locations are subject to change due to COVID-19; updates will be posted by the Clerk-Recorder department of SLO County.

Where to Vote in SLO

Beginning Oct. 5 students may return mail-in ballots at any drop-off location.

In person voting begins Oct. 31 and ends Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. For first-time voters in SLO County, identification in the form of photo I.D. or documentation such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, government paycheck, or a government document is required.

All vote by mail packets include a postage-paid ballot to mail in or drop off, as well as a voter information guide. More information on in-person voting locations and drop-off locations is available on the County of San Luis Obispo website.

