Welcome Back, The Cuestonian!!

The Cuesta College Fall 2020 semester is in full swing and The Cuestonian is gearing up to be your news and information source once again.

Being the voice of the student body, the journalism department plays an important role in bringing our audience accurate and current stories about our community college and the home we call the Central Coast.

This is our third semester and under the guidance of our fearless leader Professor Cyrus Saatsaz, along with Editors-in-Chief for the semester Michael Costa and Leah Monson, Managing Editor Hannah Halferty and a staff of 19 editors and reporters, this is our largest class thus far. Our current staff consists of both veterans and aspiring young writers, which will make for an eclectic team at The Cuestonian. Find us on your smartphone, laptop and on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter social media accounts.

This semester we are going to rock your socks off. Get ready, set and informed by stories that will cover the issues that are important in our community. In the meantime, while we are getting ready to produce amazing content for The Cuestonian, refresh your memory with some of our news, editorial, opinion and sport articles from our past semesters.

If COVID taught us anything, it would be the need to reinvent yourself. As we move forward in the age of COVID, The Cuestonian will be presented in only a digital format for now, but the dedicated editors and reporters will continue to provide our readers with quality content. As with every news organization, being outspoken and opinionated about certain topics may be uncomfortable for some to read, but we at The Cuestonian are dedicated to creating unbiased content to keep you informed.

Look for articles coming your way in October, but in the meantime we will highlight some of our best stories of our past issues.

Have a great semester Cuesta Cougars.

