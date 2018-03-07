Cultural Center and Library team up to host De-Stress events throughout March

Cookies and coloring will be available throughout Mar. as well as instruction on how to better releive stress through these activities.

Photo courtesy of Creative Commons

Stephen Kondor

Digital Communications Editor

Cuesta will be hosting several events throughout March to teach students better strategies to relieve their stress.

“[A] study demonstrates that coloring mandalas and other complex geometric shapes can reduce stress and anxiety levels[…] The repetitive patterns allow you to focus on the colors and soothing,” according to the Cultural Center.

There will be a Drop in Art session at the SLO campus in the group study area of the library, this event will be hosted by Gena Bates, an art instructor, and will take place on Mar. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cookies and Coloring Mandalas will be hosted on Mar. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Cultural Center, room 5104a, the event will provide free cookies and Mandala coloring pages.

Bates will host a similar Drop in Art session open to the public at the North County Campus on Mar. 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All art supplies will be provided at these events throughout March.

