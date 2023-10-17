Incoming Autumn trends of San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo, Calif., is a town that welcomes tens of thousands of new residents each academic year, meaning tens of thousands of new accessories, outfits, and individual styles.

Meaning this Fall season is full of new ideas.

A good visual representation of this diverse fashionmania is the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market. A walk down Higuera St. on a Thursday night provides a plethora of new ideas and outfit concepts, and a great visual of just how creative one can be when dressing for the day.

Trends come and go, especially when new seasons make their way into the Northern Hemisphere. For example, in 2004, camisole tank tops over long sleeve tops were a large fashion trend in female attire, however when 2005 rolled around, it became skirts over skinny jeans. As Autumn approaches, an influx of warmer attire, some in the form of Cal Poly hoodies or baggy cargo pants, creeps in.

“Earth-tones have really made their way into the closets of a lot of people,” said a Cal Poly student, 20, while browsing the record store Cheap Thrills on Higuera St. night of the Farmers’ Market. “I think [Cal Poly] colors really make it easy to follow that trend, too. With the dark green being so commonly worn right now.”

She wore an evergreen pullover that evening, one she said is a staple in her wardrobe. It was not associated with Cal Poly, but definitely coincided with her statement that this shade of green is making its comeback in the form of SLO resident attire.

Among other individuals in SLO, baggier clothes are seeping onto hangers in stores and closets. From baggy cable knit sweaters and parachute pants, to leg warmers and wool beanies, comfy is on the rise.

“It’s not just for look, though,” the Cal Poly student said. “Baggy clothes are comfortable, and actually help in making me feel confident.”

Outside of Farmers’ Market, this baggy clothes rise is visible on residential streets, at schools, and even in grocery stores. With bouts of cold weather spotting our skies and temperatures, individuals are gravitating toward warmth, comfort and oftentimes style.

“It’s not about the comfort. Baggy clothes look really good,” said a 22-year-old Cuesta student, when questioned about his cargo pants and gray sweater. “They fill the whole closet.”



His brown pants are another great portrayal of the earth-tone color palette being seen throughout SLO. And as the season continues, we’re sure to see more of this trend arrive, curated to each individual’s personality.

Another trend sparking up is the cowgirl boot. While associated with kicking up dirt and wrangling livestock, the cowgirl boot has migrated from the ranches of the California Plains to the feet of many SLO residents.

Cowgirl boots are seen in many colors: white, red, dark brown, light brown, black, even pink or blue. Cowgirl boots are adorning outfits with sundresses, skirts, and flare jeans, adding an extra detail to an ensemble.

As seasons change, trends will likely come and go. When they do, it is a great chance to explore potential new styles for the fashion connoisseur’s closet.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

