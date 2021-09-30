The Cuestonian’s newsroom is back in action

It’s been a few months since The Cuestonian has been around to bring you all the vital news surrounding our campus and community.

However, after a short summer break, we’re back in our virtual newsroom and writing stories for you once again!

We had many of our past student journalists move onward from Cuesta College last spring, and although our alumni are missed, we’ve got a stellar team for this fall. As always, the paper is headed by Professor Cyrus Saatsaz, along with this semester’s only veterans, Editor-in-Chief Aubrie Arndt and managing editor Daniel Burg. Nine new editors are ready to delve into their new roles here at The Cuestonian.

Our staff hasn’t been able to work in the newsroom on campus since March 2020 due to COVID-19. This means we haven’t been able to get together to create a physical newspaper either; however, for the past three semesters, we have prevailed. Despite another semester of Zoom calls, we’re excited to cover all sorts of news stories regarding both the campus and our community. This semester we even have editors covering new beats such as food, health and lifestyle, and automotive trends, which will make for some rather exciting and diverse story coverage!

The past year and a half has been anything but ordinary, and as student journalists it’s been an incredible learning experience. There’s never a lack of story ideas, and even with our paper being fully online, there’s never a dull moment! We’re excited to share our unbiased views surrounding Cuesta and San Luis Obispo with you, and hope to be your number one news source for this semester.

We’re looking forward to writing stories as soon as possible, but until then be sure to check out some of our archives. Don’t forget to follow us on our social media pages either to stay up to date!

Here’s to a great semester, Cuesta Cougars!

